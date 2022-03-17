James Movie Twitter Reaction: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans applaud his last film

Puneeth Rajkumar's last release 'James' hit the theatres today, on the occasion of the late actor's birthday. The action thriller film, which is also the biggest release of Puneeth Rajkumar's career following his death on October 2021, is receiving great response from the audience as well as his fans.

His fans also believe that this movie is extra special to them as it marks a bittersweet experience of watching him one last time on the big screen. Rajkumar's captivating and intense performance, paired with extraordinary dialogue delivery and irresistible on-screen presence is also garnering praises among the audiences.

James is directed and written by Chethan Kumar and is produced by Kishore Pathikonda. The film also marks the second collaboration between Puneeth, Priya and Sarathkumar after 2017’s Raajakumara.

Ramesh Bala, a film trade expert, in a tweet, called James "a perfect celebration of Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar in his all glory.”

#James: A Perfect celebration of #PowerStar #PuneethRajkumar𓃵 in his all glory..



One can't ask for anything more..



Gravity defying stunts, His legendary dance moves, Mass dialogues for fans and message dialogues for the larger audience



Not only KA, Pan-India should watch it! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 17, 2022

While many are celebrating Rajkumar’s last film concerning the departed soul, there are also a few people who are nothing but emotional as they share inspiriting posts on social media platforms.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans, who lovingly call him 'Appu', have filled the theatres with the 'Appu, Appu' chanting in the late actor’s respect.

Members of the Legendary Dr.Rajkumar family watched #James FDFS at Veeresh.



There is a surprise in-terms of casting.. Connect the dots..



Fans were sitting on the stair-case.. It was over capacity with media Members with video cameras inside..



A fitting celebration for Appu! pic.twitter.com/RALJ2t74aD — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 17, 2022

One of Rajkumar’s fans, in a tweet, said, "#James - Tears Rolling Down In Everyone's Eye As We Bid Goodbye To Our Beloved Powerstar #PuneethRajkumar One Last Time In A Full Fledged Movie. What An Emotional Ride This As Been. You Will Always Be In Our Hearts Appu. Happy B'day Karnataka Rathna. Love You Appu #BoloBoloJames.”

#James - Tears Rolling Down In Everyone's Eye As We Bid Goodbye To Our Beloved Powerstar #PuneethRajkumar One Last Time In A Full Fledged Movie😭What An Emotional Ride This As Been🥺Yu Will Always Be In Our Hearts Appu

Happy B'day Karnataka Rathna❤️Love You Appu❤️#BoloBoloJames https://t.co/hNjfVckOcd — Sumanth R (@Itz_Sumanth) March 17, 2022

Another one of his fans tweeted, “#JamesNo Review… Just Feel the Emotions.”

The same person in another tweet said, "#James2nd Round"

Here are a few more 'James' reactions from Twitter:

Have been mourning your loss all the while. Decided to celebrate your life from today!

Happy birthday #Appu sir.

All the best to the entire team of #James. Wishing you all a huge success. pic.twitter.com/lLPxiNQM6P — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) March 17, 2022

Dear Puneeth,

I'm sure your film #James is going to be a great one. It will have a special place in all our hearts. We miss you...#PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/n1B3B8UwKk — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 16, 2022