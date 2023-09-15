‘Jawan’ box office collection day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's film inches closer to Rs 400 cr in India

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has seen a humongous start at the box office, both in domestic as well as international markets. The Atlee directorial has beaten the record of Khan's own movie Pathaan to score the biggest first week of all time for a Bollywood movie.

Jawan, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, scored a fantastic Rs 386 crore at the domestic box office within eight days of its release while Pathaan had minted about Rs 348 crore. Jawan made Rs 75 crore on its opening day, Rs 53.23 crore on its first Friday, Rs 77.83 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 80.10 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 32.92 crore on its first Monday, Rs 26 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 23.2 crore on its first Wednesday. The film earned about Rs 18 crore on its second Thursday, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Jawan, a father-son story at its core, highlights various social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh. The pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

On Thursday, Red Chillies Entertainment said on X that the movie has earned over Rs 660 crore in gross box-office collection worldwide so far.

Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan shared the details of the film's worldwide earnings over the last one week which highlighted that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer earned about Rs 125 crore worldwide on day 1, Rs 109 crore on day 2, Rs 140 crore on day 3, about Rs 157 crore on day 4, Rs 52.39 crore on day 5, Rs 38.21 crore on day 6 and Rs 34.06 crore on day 7.

Jawan touches upon themes of government apathy, corruption, farmers suicide, a healthcare system in shambles, faulty army weapons and dangerous factories set near residential areas and in one of the key scenes, Shah Rukh's hero urges the common people to vote sensibly.

Also Read: SRK beats SRK! 'Jawan' tops big box office record of 'Pathaan', sees 2 cr footfalls in 8 days in India