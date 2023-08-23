‘Jawan’ vs ‘Salaar’ overseas advance booking collection: SRK’s movie crosses $150,000, Prabhas movie crosses $100,000

After a tremendous performance by the Indian movies released on Independence Day weekend this year, including Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 and Bholaa Shankar, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is all set to release on September 7 and is already showing its force as the movie's advance booking crossed $150,000 (Rs 1.2 crore) mark overseas, said the film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Vijayabalan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the movie's advance booking has been terrific in the US. The bookings were opened at 367 locations with around 1600 shows on day 1, and about 1900 tickets were sold till the morning.

“#Jawan advance bookings are terrific in USA CROSSES $150K mark. Advance sales - $151,187. Locations - 367; Shows - 1607; Tickets - 9691 #ShahRukhKhan is all set to make history in Bollywood by becoming the first actor to have two rs 100 cr+ opening day after #Pathaan,” he wrote.

Another film that is seeing a similar kind of love overseas is actor Prabhas’s Salaar; the movie has managed to cross the $100,000 ( around Rs 82 lakh) mark with its advance booking overseas, said Vijayabalan.

The movie will be shown at 141 locations, with around 363 shows on day 1, and till morning about 4456 tickets were sold. Salaar is all set to hit the theatres on September 28.

Vijayabalan wrote on X, “#Salaar heading towards HISTORIC USA premiere in Indian cinema. Advance sales - $128,980; Locations - 141; Shows - 363; Tickets - 4456 #Prabhas #SalaarCeaseFire.”

King Khan’s Jawan is his second release this year after Pathaan, which is currently the highest-grossing film in India with a lifetime earning of Rs 543 crore and the second highest-grossing film in the USA. Along with SRK, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo role in the movie.

On the other hand, Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar stars Prabhas in the leading role along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju. The film’s music is composed by Ravi Basrur, and the cinematography is done by Bhuvan Gowda.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Jailer crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office with a stunning collection of Rs 523.4 crore, according to Sacnilk.com.