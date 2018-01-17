Kaalakaandi Box Office Collection Day 4 : Saif Ali Khan's movie earns Rs 5.30 crore

After Delhi Belly, Akshat Verma is back with another black comedy, called Kaalakaandi, starring Saif Ali Khan. However, if you are not hearing much about the movie, it is because box office has declared it a dud. In five days, the movie has managed to earn only Rs 5.30 crore, which is a disaster considering it features an A-lister.

On the first day of release, Kaalakaandi collected Rs 1.25 crore - a worryingly measly sum for a Saif Ali Khan-starrer. On the second day it performed worse and earned Rs 1.20 crore, and on the third day the movie collected of Rs 1.40 crore. A collection of that size is an indicator of how the movie is going to fare in its lifetime. On the fourth day, which was Monday, the movie earned Rs75 lakh, and on the fifth day Kaalakaandi made Rs 70 lakhs, which takes its total to Rs 5.30 crore

#Kaalakaandi Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.20 cr, Sun 1.40 cr, Mon 75 lakhs, Tue 70 lakhs. Total: 5.30 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2018

However, Saif Ali Khan's performance has been applauded both by the viewers and critics. One particular complaint that everyone had with the movie is that the script could not keep up with Saif Ali Khan's swell performance.

Kaalakaandi revolves around three stories. The first is that of a man stuck in a dreary job, who is diagnosed with cancer. Seeing that his life is nearing its end and that he never got to fully live it, he decides to go on a night of revelry. The second story is about a couple, featuring Kunal Roy Kapur and Shibhita Dhulipala, where she is moving to America for further studies and he is not very upbeat about it. They go for a wedding and things take an unexpected turn from there. The third story focuses on Deepak Dobriyal and Vijay Raaz, two courier boys who work for a thug but have aspirations of their own to make it big in the criminal world.