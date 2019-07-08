Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 17: Shahid Kapoor's film inching towards Rs 250 crore

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh has set the cash registers ringing. Kabir Singh's box office collection is yet another proof of the actor's pull and his popularity. The movie is now inching towards the Rs 250 crore-mark despite negative reviews by critics on the lead character's role. Kabir Singh has become one of the highest-grossing films of 2019.

The movie, which has been released in over 2,000 theatres across India made Rs 225 crore by Day 16 at the box office. Kabir Singh box office collection saw the movie reaching the Rs 50 crore benchmark on Day 3 and the film entered Rs 100 crore by Day 5.

Despite mixed reviews and its controversy on social media, Kabir Singh has been well-received by Shahid Kapoor fans. It has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan's Bharat and is now eyeing to dethrone Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike.

In overseas markets too, the film is performing very well. It is the top grossing Indian film in Australia of 2019.

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy that also proved to be a hit at the box office. The filmmakers are now expecting Kabir Singh to reach Rs 300 crore in its lifetime.

Jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series, Kabir Singh is also the fourth Bollywood film of 2019 to gross over Rs 20 crore on its first day. In Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of the title character Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani is Preeti, Suresh Oberoi plays the role of Shahid's father (Rajdheer Singh) and Adil Hussain is the dean of the college.

Also read: Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 16: Shahid's film collects Rs 225 cr; on way to breach Rs 250-cr mark