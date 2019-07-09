Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 18: Shahid Kapoor's film a blockbuster; breaks records of Kick, Chennai Express

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection: Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani has emerged as one of the most successful films of the year. Kabir Singh is in its fourth week at the box office and has managed to earn nearly Rs 22 crore in its third weekend.

Besides, Kabir Singh has become the fifth highest-grossing movie in a third weekend of all time. The film is behind Baahubali-The Conclusion, Dangal, PK and Uri: The Surgical Strike, reported boxofficeindia.com. Also, Kabir Singh's collections are better than Sanju and Padmaavat in the third weekend, it added.



#KabirSingh hits the ball out of the park on [third] Sun... Collects a fantastic number in Weekend 3... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Kick and #ChennaiExpress... Next targets: #Simmba and #Uri... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr. Total: 235.72 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2019 So far, film Kabir Singh has recorded a net box office collection of Rs 235.72 crore, mentioned trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh. #KabirSingh biz at a glance...

Week 1: 134.42 cr

Week 2: 78.78 cr

Weekend 3: 22.52 cr

Total: 235.72 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2019

Sandeep Reedy Vanga's film has surpassed lifetime business of Salman Khan's Kick and Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express. According to Taran Adarsh, Kabir Singh is all set to break the records of Simmba and Uri to become the biggest blockbuster of 2019. Ranveer Singh's 2018 superhit film Simmba earned Rs 238.67 crore, while Uri: The Surgical Strike earned Rs 342 crore.

Kabir Singh has proved to be the most popular in Mumbai circuit where the film has raked in an estimate of Rs 75 crore, so far. In Delhi,the film has earned Rs 55 crore.

Kabir Singh film revolves around a short-tempered surgeon, played by Shahid Kapoor who goes into a path of self-destruction and substance abuse after his girlfriend (Kiara Advani) is forced to marry another man.

Kabir Singh hit the screens on June 21.

