Kabir Singh box office collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer rakes in around Rs 67.92 crore

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh reportedly raked in around Rs 25 crore on Sunday as opposed to Rs 20.21 crore on its opening day (Friday). The movie continued with its heroic run on Saturday too and made Rs 22.71 crore. The films has earned around Rs 67.92 crore so far and looks well on its way to log the Rs 100 crore mark.

"Kabir Singh Sunday- Film is Running with 85-90% occupancy across India. Approx 15% growth compared to Saturday. Sunday collection could be ? 26-27 cr net," Film trade analyst, critic and influencer Sumit Kadel tweeted.

"KabirSingh is unstoppable and unshakeable. Continues its heroic run on Day 2. Scores big numbers, despite INDvAFG, CWC19 cricket match. Eyes 70 cr [+/-] weekend. Fantastic trending PAN India. Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr. Total: ? 42.92 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures of the film.

Kabir Singh is the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year and is also the only movie which did not release on a holiday. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film is cashing in on a strong word of mouth and popular star-cast. Film trade experts believed strong occupancy during the evening and night shows would help it collect over Rs 65-68 crore on the weekend. Kabir Singh was released across 3,123 screens in India and a total of 493 screens overseas on Friday.

Shahid's latest film, a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, had a fantastic start at the box office. The film is his biggest opener at Rs 20.21 crore to date. Kabir Singh is also the fourth Bollywood film of 2019 to gross over Rs 20 crore on its first day.

Salman's Bharat, which released on Eid, earned whopping Rs 42.3 crore on its first day, becoming the biggest opener of 2019. The other three 2019 films with bumper business on the day one are Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (Rs 21.06 core), and Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore).

Among these top five Bollywood grossers of 2019, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is the only film that had a traditional Friday release, while others benefitted from either an extended weekend or a festival, said film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Kabir Singh is terrific on Day 1. Emerges Shahid Kapoor's biggest opener. Biggest non-holiday opening day of 2019," he said. Kabir Singh has not only tapped into urban centres of India but mass-dominated areas also have shown "excellent occupancy", said Adarsh.

The Shahid Kapoor film has also received a fair amount of criticism for being a scene-for-scene copy of Arjun Reddy and glorifying violence in the name of love. Many critics have also hit out at the film creators for glamorising misogyny.

"Kabir Singh spends 120 minutes of its 154 in showing Kabir either drinking or drunk or snorting cocaine or needling in morphine or fighting with people or, slapping his girlfriend or screaming at her. Or making out. If you think it is okay if you think it is justified because 'movie hai yaar, it's not real life', you are part of the problem. Misogyny is not cool. Neither is Kabir Singh," said India Today critic Ananya Bhattacharya, giving the film 1.5 out of 5 stars.

"How could a movie be allowed to not just normalise but celebrate misogyny and sexism to this extent? Appalling," said a Twitter user.

People have also come out in support of the movie, saying people should know that it's just a film and should be watched for entertainment only. "Let the film remain the film. This is not documentary" said a Twitter user. Kadel also slammed "pseudo-feminists" for "highlighting the negative part (of the film) to run their agenda". "Film is about a character who is kinda off but also has ethics & morale. Har Mohabbat conventional nai hoti. The audience is mature, they would adapt to the goodness of #KabirSingh character rather the evil part of him (sic)," he tweeted.

Drama-film Kabir Singh is directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. Vanga's Telugu directorial Arjun Reddy was also a huge hit at the domestic box office. In Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor has played the role of the title character Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani is featured as Preeti, Suresh Oberoi will be playing the role of Shahid's father (Rajdheer Singh) and Adil Hussain as the dean of the college.