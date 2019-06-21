Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor's film releases today; checkout trailer, songs, box office prediction

Shahid Kapoor and Kaira Advani's latest release Kabir Singh has hit the screens today, June 21. The action-cum-romantic drama film is the remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. Kabir Singh is Shahid Kapoor's biggest solo film release ever, hitting as many as 3,616 screens, including 3,123 screens in India and 493 screens in the overseas market.

Box office predictions: According to movie critic Sumit Kadel, Kabir Singh is likely to earn nearly Rs 20 crore on its opening day. The film has witnessed a terrific opening in tier B cities, like in Jaipur, Indore and Surat.





#KabirSingh Opening is OUTSTANDING. Having terrific occupancy both at Mass centere & Cities plexes, Advance booking for evening & night shows is excellent. â¹ 20 cr opening day is attainable as of now. Dhamaka at the Box office. â Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 21, 2019

Kabir Singh has got solid advanced booking across India and good occupancy is reported in the morning shows, said entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala.

Reviews: Kabir Singh has received a positive word of mouth from film critics. Taran Adarsh has called the movie powerful and unconventional. Adarsh has given 3 stars to the movie. 'Shahid is outstanding, has given career's best-act. Director Sandeep is incredible storyteller," Taran Adarsh added.

#OneWordReview...#KabirSingh: POWERFUL.

Rating: â­ï¸â­ï¸â­ï¸Â½

Not the typical romantic saga. Unconventional, but powerful. Shahid is outstanding, career-best act. Kiara is lovely. Director Sandeep is an incredible storyteller. Overstretched runtime is a deterrent. #KabirSinghReviewpic.twitter.com/5WiEEQJW2k â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 20, 2019

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel has called film Kabir Singh- an extraordinary saga of love and heartbreak, and has praised the performances of both Shahid and Kiara.

#KabirSingh is a ASTOUNDING. Extraordinary saga of Love & Heartbreak. @shahidkapoor best film, delivered a national award winning performance. Fantastic screenplay & dialogues. Brilliant direction, @Advani_Kiara looks & act lovely. Rating- â­ï¸â­ï¸â­ï¸â­ï¸ð #KabirSinghReview â Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 21, 2019

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala has appreciated film's music and said, "lives up to the hype."

#KabirSingh 1st Half: An intense love story.. AR Magic is recreated.. @shahidkapoor has taken his acting to a different level.. ðð @Advani_Kiara as the soft and sweet gal is fantastic.. ð



Great music.. Lives up to the hype.. â Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 21, 2019

Soundtrack: Film Kabir Singh's album has overall nine songs. The soundtrack is composed by Mithoon, Amaal Malik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva.

The lyrics have been penned down by Irshad Kamil, Manoj Muntashir, Kumaar and Mithoon.

Film's 'Bekhayali' song has become the chartbuster song, which has attracted more than 48 million views on YouTube. This song is sung by Sachet Tandon. The film's music is majorly a blend of emotional and mellow songs.

Talking about emotional songs, once again singer Arijit Singh has triumphed in presenting popular romantic number. His song ' Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' has crossed 35 million views on YouTube.

Other songs in Kabir Singh include Kaise Hua (by Vishal Mishra), Mere Sohneya (Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur), Tera Ban Jaunga (by Akhil Sachdeva and Tulsi Kumar), Pehla Pyaar (by Armaan Malik) and Yeh aina (by Shreya Goshal).

Trailer: Kabir Singh's trailer was out on 13 May, which has been viewed 55 million times on YouTube. The film tells the journey of furious Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor), whose obsession for his girlfriend leads him on the path to self-destruction.

Cast: Shahid Kapoor has played the role of the title chararcter Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani is featured as Preeti, Suresh Oberoi will be playing the role of Shahid's father (Rajdheer Singh) and Adil Hussain as the deam of college. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar & Ashwin Varde.

Also read: Kabir Singh Box office prediction Day 1: Shahid Kapoor's film may earn up to Rs 14 crore

Also read: Kabir Singh box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani film likely to earn Rs 15 cr on 1st day