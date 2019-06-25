Kabir Singh Box office collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani-starrer likely to enter Rs 100 crore club soon

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani- starrer Kabir Singh raked in around Rs 17 crore on Monday and is likely to enter Rs 100 crore club soon. The romantic drama film has collected a whopping Rs 87.83 crore at the box office, so far. Written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, the film earned Rs 20.21 crore on its opening day.

Kabir Singh is the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year and is the only movie which did not release on a holiday. Kabir Singh has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics and the film boasts of an ensemble star cast. Kabir Singh was released across 3,123 screens in India and a total of 493 screens overseas.

Kabir Singh, the remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy is Shahid Kapoor's biggest solo-opener at the box office. Kabir Singh is also the fourth Bollywood film of 2019 to gross over Rs 20 crore on its first day.

Salman's Bharat, which released on Eid, earned a whopping Rs 42.3 crore on its first day, becoming the biggest opener of 2019. The other three films of 2019 that had strong box office collections on Day one are Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (Rs 21.06 core), and Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore).

Kabir Singh is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and focuses on the protagonist, an alcoholic surgeon (played by Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend (played by Kiara Advani) is forced to marry someone else.

