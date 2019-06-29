Kabir Singh Box office collection Day 8: Romantic drama film becomes Shahid Kapoor' s highest solo grosser

Having raked in Rs 134.42 crore so far, Kabir Singh has become Shahid Kapoor's highest solo grosser of the year at the box office. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark this weekend. Written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, the film earned Rs 20.21 crore on its opening day.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on Twitter that Kabir Singh " should comfortably cross Rs 200 crore in Week 2".

#KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Trending on weekdays is an eye-opener... Should comfortably cross 200 cr in Week 2... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr, Thu 13.61 cr. Total: 134.42 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2019

Kabir Singh is the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year and is the only movie, which did not release on a holiday. Kabir Singh has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics and the film boasts of an ensemble star cast. Kabir Singh was released across 3,123 screens in India and a total of 493 screens overseas.

Kabir Singh, the remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, is also the fourth Bollywood film of 2019 to gross over Rs 20 crore on its first day.

Salman's Bharat, which released on Eid, earned a whopping Rs 42.3 crore on its first day, becoming the biggest opener of 2019. The other three films of 2019 that had strong box office collections on Day one are Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (Rs 21.06 core), and Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore).

Kabir Singh is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and focuses on the protagonist, an alcoholic surgeon (played by Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend (played by Kiara Advani) is forced to marry someone else.

