Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor's film cruises towards Rs 150-crore mark

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's latest film Kabir Singh is ruling at the box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh is the third remake after Telugu hit Kabir Reddy and Tamil film Adithya Varma. According to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, Kabir Singh is popular in Tier 2 and Tier-3 cities. Film's strong word of mouth has also helped it do good business.

Released on June 21, the film has earned Rs 120.81 crore so far. Adarsh said among the mid-range Bollywood films, Kabir Singh has bagged the top spot in crossing the Rs 100-crore mark in minimum number of days. Shahid's romantic-cum-action drama film entered to the Rs 100-crore club in five days. However, other mid-range Bollywood cinemas like -- Uri, Stree, and Badhaai Ho collected Rs 100 crore on Day 10, Day 16 and Day 17, respectively.

Released across 3,123 screens in India, the film collected over Rs 70 crore on its opening weekend. Kabir Singh revolves around an alcoholic and angry surgeon who goes down the path of self-destruction after his girlfriend (Kiara Advani) marries someone else, not by her choice. The film is Shahid Kapoor's first solo project to earn Rs 100 crore, and is the ninth highest grossing Bollywood film of 2019.