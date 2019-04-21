Kalank Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's film makes Rs 54.50 crore

Despite the long-weekend and the A-list star-cast, Karan Johar's latest film Kalank has failed to pull the audience to the theaters. The film has collected only Rs 54.50 crore so far at the box office.

Kalank hit the screens on April 17 and collected Rs 21.60 crore on its opening day. However, after the first day collections, the film has witnessed a huge plunge in its profits.

According to boxofficeindia.com, Kalank has been witnessing drop at the box office every single day. After earning Rs 21.6 crore on its opening day, the film saw a drop in numbers on Day 2. It collected Rs 11.45 crore on Thursday. The third day numbers saw only a slight jump, when it made Rs 11.6 crore on Friday.

The numbers slumped further on Saturday. The film earned Rs 9.75 crore, thus taking the total to Rs 54.4 crore, reported trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh.



#Kalank is clearly underperforming... Dips on Day 4 [Sat]... Trending is weak, so big biz on Day 5 [Sun] is ruled out... Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: 54.40 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2019 Taran Adarsh appreciated Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu 's performances, but has slammed film's music, it's duration and storyline. #OneWordReview#Kalank: DISAPPOINTING.

Doesnt live up to the expectations... Writing, music, length play spoilsport... Few dramatic portions work... Second half engaging in parts... Good climax... Varun, Alia, Madhuri, Aditya, Kunal Kemmu top notch. #KalankReview pic.twitter.com/rJgyNi3Ain taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2019

According to boxofficeindia.com, Kalank's collection may reach up to Rs 60 crore till Sunday and has projected a dull business in the upcoming week.

Kalank is made on a budget of Rs 150 crore. The film is a period drama, directed by Abhishek Varman. The makers of Kalank strategically chose April 17, Mahavir Jayanti - a partial holiday - for the release as it is followed by an extended weekend with Good Friday on April 19.

However, star cast like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit have failed to impress the audience at the box office so far.

