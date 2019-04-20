Kalank Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt's film collects Rs 42 crore

Karan Johar production's latest film Kalank is struggling to entertain the audience at the box office. However, the big-budget film, featuring a bunch of A-list actors from Bollywood, has so far collected an estimated Rs 42 crore at the box office.

Kalank hit the screen on April 17, and made the most of its Wednesday opening, which coincided with Mahavir Jayanti. With Rs 21.60 crore, Kalank became 2019's highest opener and also the biggest opening for Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's careers.

However, on Day 2 the film witnessed a steep decline of 46% in its box office collection. From a whopping of Rs 21.60 crore, the film fell to Rs 11.45 crore on Thursday. On Day 3, Kalank performed worse and minted around Rs 10.5 crore, reported boxofficeindia.com.

Kalank has received harsh reviews from both critics and the audience. Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh called Kalank 'disappointing'.

Crtics have slammed the movie's screenplay, editing and its duration. Kalank is 2 hours 50 minutes long. Despite all the criticism, Kalank has performed better in metros including Mumbai, Delhi and Mysore regions, but not so well in the Hindi belt, including East Punjab.

According to boxofficeindia.com, Kalank collected Rs 12 crore in Mumbai, Rs 8.75 crore in Delhi and and Rs 2.59 crore in UP circuit.

Directed by Abhishek Varman of 2 States fame, Kalank is a love story set in the 1940s. Kalank brings together two of the most popular Bollywood pairings - Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit have been featured together in a Hindi film after a gap of 22 years. The duo was last seen in 1997 release, Mahaanta.

Besides, Kalank also marks the fourth collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Student of the Year, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Apart from them, Kalank also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu.

