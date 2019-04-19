Kalank box office collection Day 2: Varun, Alia's film rakes in a meagre Rs 11.45 crore

Dharma Production's period drama Kalank, starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, has managed to collect Rs 11.45 crore on its second day. Abhishek Varman's directorial released on Wednesday on Mahavir Jayanti and has emerged as the highest opener of 2019, so far. The film earned Rs 21. 60 crore on its opening day but recorded a downfall of 46.99% on its second day, managing to rake in a meagre Rs 11.45 crore only on day 2.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, "A decline was on the cards but the drop is much higher than expected". The domestic business of the film was recorded at Rs 33.05 crore, as of Thursday.

Having a screen count of 4,000, Kalank is one of the biggest releases of 2019 followed by Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

The period drama is set in 1945 in the pre-independence British era. It is directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. The film revolves around stories of six characters who are connected by love and revenge.

Kalank brings together two of the most popular Bollywood pairings - Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit are seen together on screen after a gap of 22 years. The duo was last seen in 1997 release Mahaanta.

The period love saga also marks the fourth collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Student of the Year, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Kalank Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun -Alia's film becomes 2019 highest opener, collects Rs 21.60 crores

Also read: Kalank Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt's film expected to earn over Rs 18 crore