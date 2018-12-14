Kedarnath box office collection Day 7: Sara Ali Khan's debut film earns Rs 42 crore in first week

Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath has earned a total of Rs 42 crore in the film's first week. The audience is also praising the performance of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan in her debut movie. The film released on 7 December.

According to BoxOfficeIndia, Kedarnath has earned Rs 3 crore on the seventh day of release. The film has managed to perform pretty well during the weekends. It had earned more than Rajinikanth's 2.0 (Hindi version) on Friday and Saturday.

The film narrates a love story of a Hindu girl (Sara Ali Khan) and a Muslim boy (played by Sushant Singh Rajput). The film is set against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods of 2013. The movie also has been in controversy and faced accusations of promoting love-jihad.

The controversy of love jihad has not helped the film's box office collections. The movie is banned in Dehradun, Haridwar, Almora, Nainital, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar and Tehri districts of Uttrakhand.

Kedarnath is made under the banner of Ronnie Screwvala. Amit Trivedi has composed the songs for the movie. Amitabh Bhattacharya has written lyrics of the songs.

