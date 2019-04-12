Kesari box office collection day 22: Akshay Kumar starrer inches closer to Rs 150 crore club

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari has earned Rs 147.21 crore so far at the box office. The movie collected Rs 95 lakh on its fourth Thursday.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie made Rs 11.69 crore in its third week. The business in India is a 'hit', he tweeted. The movie is close to entering the 150-crore club.



Week 1: 105.86 cr [8 days]

Week 2: 29.66 cr

Week 3: 11.69 cr

Total: 147.21 cr

In terms of international collection, director Anurag Singh's war-drama managed to collect Rs 191.37 crore. Kesari has also received positive response for its cinematography and direction. The film released on March 21 and had crossed Rs 100-crore mark in its first week, seting a record of fastest Rs 100-crore grosser of 2019, followed by Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal. Gully Boy entered Rs 100 crore club in eight days and Total Dhamaal achieved the feat in nine days.

Adarsh added that the film was "outstanding" and one of the best films of Akshay's career so far. It has portrayed "a significant chapter from history brilliantly and it has it all - from nationalism, patriotism to heroism, scale and soul. The direction is terrific and is something to not miss out", he said.

Kesari is an extraordinary story of 21 Sikh soldiers fighting valiantly against 10,000 Afghan troops in the year 1897. It depicts Afghan soldiers' attempt to capture Saragarhi, a signalling post between Fort Gulistan and Fort Lockhart. The film portrays Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh leading the 36th Sikh regiment of the British Indian Army, putting up a strong fight against the invaders.

