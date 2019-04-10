Kesari box office collection day 20: Akshay Kumar's Kesari becomes his second-highest grosser after 2.0

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari has earned Rs 143.02 crore in three weeks at the box office. The historical drama film is the latest addition to Akshay Kumar's blockbuster movies. Before this, Akshay has given superhits like Toilet: Ek Prema Katha and 2.0. Kesari, which is based on 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, is Akshay Kumar's second-highest grosser after 2.0 (Hindi version). The Hindi version of 2.0 collected Rs 269 crore at the box office.

In terms of international collection, director Anurag Singh's war-drama managed to raked in Rs 191.37 crore. Kesari has also received a positive response for its cinematography and direction. The film hit the screens on March 21 and is now inching towards Rs 150-crore mark. The film crossed Rs 100-crore mark in its first week and set a record of fastest Rs 100-crore grosser of 2019, followed by Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal. Gully Boy entered Rs 100-crore club in eight days and Total Dhamaal achieved the feat in nine days.

Dharma Production's Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi that was fought in 1895. The film revolves around 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army, led by Havildar Ishar Singh (Akshay Kumar), who put up a strong fight against 10,000 Afghan troops. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, Kesari also stars Vansh Bhardwaj, Mir Sarwar, Jaspreet Singh, Vikram Kochhar and Vivek Saini in significant roles.

