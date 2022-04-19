KFG Chapter 2 box office day 5: Yash-starrer makes Rs 219.56 cr in India

Blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, is unstoppable at the box office. After breaking most box office records, the film saw good collections on Monday too. The movie earned Rs 25.57 crore on Monday and is expected to collect over Rs 270 crore in its extended week 1.

" #KGF2 is UNSTOPPABLE... SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Mon]... Eyes ₹ 270 cr [+/-] in *extended Week 1*... Should cross #Dangal *lifetime biz*, if it maintains the pace... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr. Total: ₹ 219.56 cr. #India biz," Trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated on twitter

#KGF2 is UNSTOPPABLE... SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Mon]... Eyes ₹ 270 cr [+/-] in *extended Week 1*... Should cross #Dangal *lifetime biz*, if it maintains the pace... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr. Total: ₹ 219.56 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/MFUVWTXTJB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2022

Industry tracker, Ramesh Bala tweeted that on Monday KGF: Chapter 2 stood at the top in Tamil Nadu by a big margin. According to analysis, the Yash starrer kept ahead of the other latest Tamil release Beast in the overseas market.

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 created history in Kerala by becoming the fastest film to cross Rs 30 crore in the state within five days, analyst Manobala Vijayabalan mentioned.

#KGFChapter2 creates HISTORY at the Kerala Box Office.



Becomes the FASTEST film ever to cross ₹30 cr gross mark in the state within 5 days.



Total - ₹ 32.50 cr#KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 19, 2022

KGF: Chapter 2 revolves around the life of Rocky Bhai after he takes over the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). The film has received positive responses from critics and the audience. The Hombale Films production has Ravi Basrur as the music composer.

Also Read: This e-bike company explains why so many e-scooters are catching fire

Also Read: Here's why KYC-compliant Indian crypto exchanges are worried