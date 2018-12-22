KGF box collection day 1: Yash's film earns Rs 25 crore on its first day despite competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Zero

Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 1, has opened to a great start at the worldwide box office. The film's trailer had created huge anticipation among moviegoers. The film has managed to make a collection of nearly Rs 25 crore worldwide on its first day of release.

Despite the competition at the box office, KGF has emerged as the top choice among the moviegoers in Karnataka. The film has earned around Rs 5 crore in Bangalore alone, reports India Today. This is a huge record for a Kannada film. KGF was released along with Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and Dhanush's Maari 2. The competition from several other movies has also made an impact over KGF's box office collections.

Also Read: 2.0 Box Office Collection Day 23: Rajinikanth's magnum opus struggles to touch Rs 800-crore mark worldwide

KGF was expected to be the next Baahubali of Kannada cinema in terms of earnings. But, when compared to the Telugu movie, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's first-day collection at the box office, KGF's earning is too low. Baahubali 2 had grossed more than Rs 100 crore on its first day of release.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, the movie was released in around 2,460 screens in India. Out of all 2,460 screens, 1500 are Hindi, 400 are Telugu, 400 are Kannada, 100 are Tamil and rest 60 are Malayalam.

#Zero has underperformed on Day 1, despite extensive release [4380 screens] + #Christmas vacations... Sat and Sun biz extremely crucial... Fri 20.14 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2018

The title KGF stands for Kolar Gold Fields and is the first part in a duology. The movie is set in the 1970s and 1980s. The star cast for KGF also includes Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, and Vasishta N Simha in important roles.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Donald Trump warns of very long government shutdown in absence of border wall funding

Also Read: Upper cap on airfares need of the hour to discourage predatory pricing, says Parliamentary panel