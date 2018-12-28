KGF Box Office Collection Day 7: Yash's movie inches towards Rs 150 crore worldwide

Amid positive reviews and flattering word of mouth, Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 has continued its strong hold at the box office. Despite competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 1 has managed to bring in the moolah. In fact, as Zero's collections are dipping further every passing day, KGF: Chapter 1 has maintained its consistency at the box office.

KGF: Chapter 1 is doing quite well in the global markets also. In fact, KGF: Chapter 1 has already become the highest-grossing Kannada movie in the US. According to reports KGF: Chapter 1 is estimated to have earned $30,000 on Thursday from 60 locations in the US. KGF: Chapter 1 made $500,000 in the first week.

Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 is estimated to have earned Rs 112.95 crore globally, with around Rs 92.50 crore coming in from across India in six days.

The collections f KGF: Chapter 1 is likely to slow down with the release of Rohit Shetty's Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 1 is the first part of the two-part series. KGF: Chapter 1 has been released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

KGF: Chapter 1, set in the 60s, revolves around the life of Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky who is born in poverty. Following his mother's wishes, he lands up in Bombay seeking wealth and power. In his quest, he lands up at Kolar Gold Fields after getting involved with the gold mafia.

KGF: Chapter 1 received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. KGF: Chapter 1 stars Yash, Anant Nag, Srinidhi Shetty, and Achyuth Kumar.