L2: Empuraan Day 10 collection: Mohanlal's film nears ₹300 crore mark as buzz builds around sequel 'Azrael'

L2: Empuraan is closing in on a staggering ₹300 crore global haul. With approximately ₹250 crore already banked, the Mohanlal-starrer has stormed past Manjummel Boys to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever—rewriting box office history even as controversy trails its heels.

Domestic earnings stand at ₹106.50+ crore, while overseas markets have contributed over ₹135 crore. This makes it the top-performing Malayalam film of all time, surpassing Manjummel Boys’ lifetime total of ₹241 crore.

In India’s 2025 global box office race, Empuraan currently ranks third behind Sankranthiki Vasthunam (₹255+ crore) and Chhaava (₹800+ crore).

Trade watchers expect Empuraan to potentially surpass Sankranthiki Vasthunam and take the No. 2 spot.

However, the film’s momentum could face headwinds as April brings heavyweight Malayalam releases like Bazooka (April 10) starring Mammootty and Ram (April 18) featuring Mohanlal.

Controversy has shadowed the film since its March 27 release. A major flashpoint involves scenes depicting the 2002 Gujarat riots, where Prithviraj’s character Zayed Masood loses his parents.

The issue was raised in Parliament by BJP MP and actor Suresh Gopi, who stated there was "no censor pressure" on the filmmakers, adding that “17 portions were voluntarily removed from the film.”

Mohanlal issued a Facebook apology, saying, “As an artist, it is my responsibility to make sure that none of my films are antagonistic towards any political movement, ideology, or religious group.”

Fresh trouble emerged in Tamil Nadu over a dam shown in the fictional town of Nedumpally. MDMK’s Vaiko and former CM O Panneerselvam have alleged that it alludes to the real-life Mullaperiyar Dam, a long-standing flashpoint between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

They’ve called for scene deletions or a state-wide ban.

Despite the noise, the franchise is far from over. L3: The Beginning was officially announced during the premiere and teased in the film’s final scenes. Prithviraj confirmed, “This film will need the third part for its completion. Currently, the story idea for the third part is in the nascent stage.”

The next chapter will feature a new Chinese villain gang, the Shen Dragon, and explore how Stephen Nedumpally became Khureshi Ab’raam. Composer Deepak Dev has hinted it may be titled Azrael, a name echoed in Usha Uthup’s haunting climax track.