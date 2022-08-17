‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ box office: Aamir Khan film likely to wrap up under Rs 60 crore

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has failed to leave a mark at the box office so far. The film is likely to rake in Rs 60 crore in its lifetime collections, but has a budget of Rs 180 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, “LSC Tuesday early estimates suggest MAMMOTH DROP.. Film is looking to collect in the range of Rs 1.80 crore to Rs 2 crore nett.. Lifetime to wrap under Rs 60 crore nett… Verdict- ELEPHANTINE DISASTER.”

#LSC Tuesday early estimates suggests MAMMOTH DROP .. Film is looking to collect in the range of ₹ 1.80-2 cr nett.. Lifetime to wrap under 60 cr nett..



Verdict- ELEPHANTINE DISASTER #LaalsinghChaddha — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 16, 2022

As of Monday, the film raked in a total of Rs 45.83 crore, lower than Thugs Of Hindostan’s first day total of Rs 50.75 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Laal Singh Chaddha is rejected… LSC 5-day total is lower than Day 1 total of Thugs Of Hindostan [Rs 50.75 crore; Hindi version], do the math… Thursday Rs 11.70 crore, Friday Rs 7.26 crore, Saturday Rs 9 crore, Sunday Rs 10 crore, Monday Rs 7.87 crore. Total: Rs 45.83 crore. India business.”

Meanwhile, actor Hritik Roshan praised Laal Singh Chaddha amid the entire backlash. Roshan will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film Vikram Vedha, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles.

Roshan wrote on Twitter, “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys! Go! Go now. Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.”

Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful. ❤️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 13, 2022

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala told India Today that even though Laal Singh Chaddha has bombed, it will cover losses in OTT release.

He said, “The theatrical release is minting less. However, it will do well in OTT. Laal Singh Chaddha has sold the rights to an OTT platform for a good amount. They closed this deal before the release. Given Aamir Khan’s star value, they would have made a lot of money from satellite and streaming platforms. But it is for sure that theatrically the film isn’t doing well. We can definitely consider this film a flop. But for OTT, it would have fetched a good sum that will compensate for its theatrical release.”

Also read: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' vs 'Raksha Bandhan' box office: Both films disappoint on Independence Day