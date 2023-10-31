'Leo' worldwide box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay-starrer earned 'over Rs 540 cr in just 12 days', say makers

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, ‘Leo’, has crossed Rs 540 crore in worldwide collections in just 12 days, said the film's producers. The film has been a hit in both India and overseas markets. It has grossed over Rs 300 crore in India alone, and it has also performed well in markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East.

‘Leo’ is a gangster film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Vijay as a gangster who is trying to change his ways. The film has been praised for its performances, its action sequences, and its stylish direction.

On Day 12, 'Leo' reached a global collection of Rs 543.35 crore, maintaining a steady pace and ranking among India's top 20 box office hits. In India alone, 'Leo' has amassed a staggering Rs 307.9 crore, proving its meteoric success domestically.

The film's production house, Seven Screen Studio, took to X to share the announcement while also claiming that these are 'fireproof' records amid rumours of fake box office records being circulated. "Fireproof Box Office Records🔥 There's nothing you can do😁540+ Crores in just 12 Days 🦁 #Leo Worldwide Badass Box Office Sambavam ❤️‍🔥 #LeoIndustryHit," the production house said.

The occupancy of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' on October 30 in India was 21.64 per cent. This is a slight decrease from the occupancy of the film on October 29, which was 51.77 per cent.

‘Leo’ marks the second collaboration of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay with director Lokesh Kanagaraj following their blockbuster hit ‘Master’. This movie showcases a screenplay penned by the trio of Lokesh, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy. Adding to the movie's heft, the action-packed entertainer stars an ensemble cast including Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Sandy, and Gautham Menon each performing pivotal roles. The supporting cast boasts the talents of Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and several other notable names.

‘Leo’, produced by Seven Screen Studio, benefits from the stirring musical compositions of Anirudh Ravichander. Accompanying the aural pleasure is visual brilliance, courtesy of cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa while editor Philomin Raj's deft cuts add to the overall cinematic experience.

