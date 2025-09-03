Malayalam female superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has grabbed eyeballs ever since its release at the domestic box office. The film raked in ₹2.7 crore on its first day at the domestic box office.

It went on to make ₹4 crore on its day 2, ₹7.6 crore on its day 3, ₹10.1 crore on its day 4, ₹7.2 crore on its day 5, and ₹7.35 crore on its day 6. With this, the film's total India box office collection reached ₹38.95 crore as of its first Tuesday.

The film's Malayalam shows had an overall occupancy of 52.41 per cent on Tuesday, with its night shows logging the highest occupancy in its night shows at 63.89 per cent. The film's Telugu shows had an overall occupancy of 22.53 per cent on the same day, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, backed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has already become the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 after Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan and Mohanlal's Thudarum at the worldwide box office.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra raked in around ₹81 crore at the worldwide box office, whereas L2: Empuraan and Thudarum made ₹265 crore and ₹233 crore, respectively.

With this, the film has left behind Mohanlal's latest release Hridayapoorvam at the domestic ticket counters. The film opened at ₹3.25 crore at the domestic box office and went on to rake in ₹2.5 crore on its day 2, ₹3 crore on its day 3, ₹3.7 crore on its day 4, ₹1.9 crore on its day 5, and around ₹1.9 crore on its day 6.

As of its first Tuesday, Hridayapoorvam made a total of ₹16.25 crore at the Indian box office.

Not just this, it has also given a tough competition to Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romcom Param Sundari. As of day 5, Param Sundari made a total of ₹34.25 crore and logged an overall occupancy of 16.90 per cent across its Hindi shows on Tuesday.