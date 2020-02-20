Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 6: Sara-Kartik's film dwindles

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection: The box office collection of Imtiaz Ali's directorial Love Aaj Kal continues to witness a downward trend at the ticket window. The romantic-drama film has minted around Rs 34 crore so far. The film, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan, hit the screens on February 14 but could earn Rs 28.51 crore in first three days. The film is seeing a major decline in weekdays - it earned total Rs 4.5 crore on Monday (Day 4) and Tuesday (Day 5).

Love Aaj Kal's box office failure is another setback to Imtiaz's 2017 film Jab Harry Met Sejal, which featured Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Jab Harry Met Sejal was also panned by the critics, and could earn just Rs 64.33 crore. It's unlikely that Love Aaj Kal will even reach to that level.

Love Aaj Kal is Imtiaz Ali's take on his 2009 original, which starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padulkone. The older Love Aaj Kal had minted Rs 27.86 crore in its opening weekend alone and its overall earning stood at (Rs 66.56 crore).

The new Love Aaj Kal, his eighth film as a director, is set in 1990 and 2020. It is based on the same concept about how love has changed over the years. However, Ali claimed it was a new story that described terms and tribulations of present day love. Kartik Aryan plays the dual roles in the film. Whereas, Randeep Hooda plays the role of a cafe owner, a sort of conduit between the two eras represented in the film.

On February 21, Love Aaj Kal will compete against Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. It's a spin-off of the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

