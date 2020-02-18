Love Aaj Kal box office day 4: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan film sees a drastic fall, makes Rs 31.26 crore on Monday

Love Aaj Kal box office collection: Kartik Aaryan Sara Ali Khan-starrer Love Aaj Kal has made a total of Rs 31.26 crore at the ticket window till Monday. The Imtiaz Ali film saw a drastic fall as it minted mere Rs 2.75 crore on Monday.The film made Rs 8.10 crore on Sunday, Rs 8.01 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.40 crore on its opening day, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#LoveAajKal collapses on Day 4... The drastic fall in numbers doesn't come as a surprise, since the trending was evident during its *opening weekend* itself... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr, Mon 2.75 cr. Total: â¹ 31.26 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2020

The Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan-starrer Love Aaj Kal did not do decent business in its first weekend following its release on February 14. The film has earned Rs 28.51 crore so far. It made Rs 8.10 crore on Sunday and also had an edge because it is a love story and was released on Valentine's Day.

#LoveAajKal is rejected... Dips on Day 2, falls flat on Day 3... Advantage #ValentinesDay [Day 1], else *3-day total* would be lower... Tough road ahead [weekdays]... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr. Total: â¹ 28.51 cr. #India biz. #LoveAajKal [2009] weekend: â¹ 27.86 cr. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

Film trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh also compared Love Aaj Kal with previous films that featured Kartik Aaryan as the lead. In this tweet, Adarsh has compared the opening weekend box office numbers of films like Pati, Patni aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety, Pyaar ka Punchnama 2 and Pyaar ka Punchnama.

The modern Love Aaj Kal revolves around the 1990s and the year 2020. Imtiaz Ali film shows how the concept and meaning of love has changes between the decades. In this film, Kartik Aaryan plays double role for the first time while Randeep Hooda plays a cafe owner. Sara Ali Khan plays the character of Zoie, Aaryan's modern day girlfriend. In this movie, Hooda's character is a medium between the two decades just like Rishi Kapoor in the 2009 Love Aaj Kal.

Also read: Love Aaj Kal box office: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan film's collections drop; earns Rs 20.41 crore so far

Also read: Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn film continues its magical run; earns Rs 270 crore so far