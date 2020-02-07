Malang Box Office Prediction Day 1: Anil Kapoor's Malang may get better opening than Shikara

Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer film Malang has released in India on Friday, February 7. The action-drama film is directed by Mohit Suri. With Malang, Kapur has reunited with Aashiqui 2-famed director after seven years. The release of Malang coincides with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara' and Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked'. Besides, Hollywood film, Birds of Prey and Little Women have also released today.

Malang Box Office Prediction: As per film analyst, Malang will earn between Rs 3.5 and Rs 4.5 crore on its opening day. However, Malang's box office performance is totally dependent on positive word of mouth. The film has the calibre to remain strong in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, according to film analyst Girish Johar.

Malang trailer: Film Malang's trailer has garnered over 38 million views on YouTube. The film is bankrolled by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani. The trailer has shown several scenes of murder and high-voltage action. It has introduced each character and their backstory that leads them to become killers.

Malang songs: The film's music was composed by with Mithoon, Ankit Tiwari, Asim Azhar, Ved Sharma and The Fusion Project. Lyrics are written by Sayeed Quadri, Kunaal Vermaa, Prince Dubey and Haarsh Limabachiyaa. The film has a total of five soundtracks. Malang's 'Title Track' is composed and sung by Ved Sharma. Song 'Chal Ghar Chalen' has reunited composer Mithoon and singer Arijit Singh. This combo has earlier given hits like 'Tum Hi Ho' (Aashiqui 2), 'Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga' (Half Girlfriend), 'Humdard' (Ek Villain) and 'Darkhaast' (Shivaay). The Fusion Project- an Oxford-based band of Western and Indian-classical musicians, have composed the song 'Humraah'. This song is sung by Sachet Tandon, who is known for his rendition of chart busters like 'Bekhayali' in film 'Kabir Singh'.

