Manikarnika Day 3 Box Office Collections: Kangana's film gets Republic Day help, earnings increase to over Rs 42 crore

Kangana Ranaut's period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is raking huge numbers at the box office despite its lacklustre start on the day of its release. Kangana's performance in the film has received praise even though the movie has got mixed reviews. The film revolves around the legendary freedom fighter Rani Lakshmi Bai's battle against the East India Company. Manikarnika earned more on Day 2 and Day 3 as compared to its box office collections on the opening day (January 25).

On Saturday, Manikarnika earned Rs 18.10 crore, which was higher than Friday's collection of Rs 8.75 crore. The film earned Rs 15.70 crore on Sunday. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 42.55 crore. The earnings are likely to slow down during the weekdays.

Kangana Ranaut has also set a new personal record with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film has become her highest single day earner. The film's collection of Rs 18.10 crore on Republic Day (Saturday) outdid her film Tanu Weds Manu Returns's record earning of Rs 15.85 crore in a day.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Manikarnika is doing well in international markets too, crossing $1.55 million in earnings. The film has earned $398,000 in the US and $471,000 in the UAE.

#Manikarnika crosses $ 1.55 mn [ 11.03 cr] from international markets... Key markets: North America: $ 559k UAE-GCC: $ 471k UK: $ 118k ANZ + Fiji: $ 137k North America and other territories still being updated. #Overseas - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019

Kangana has made her debut in direction with Manikarninka. The film is co-directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi (Krish). The music is composed by Shankar-Ehasaan-Loy. The film casts Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, the key commanding officer in the 1857 revolt, Suresh Oberoi as Peshwa Baji Rao II, and Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan. The film also features Richard Keep, Yash Tonk, and Ankita Lokhande as close confidante of Rani Lakshmi Bai.