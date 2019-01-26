Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut's movie starts slower than expected

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was released a day before Republic Day. Charged with patriotism, the movie was expected to open to great numbers due to the patriotic mood around January 26. However, the movie has started off slower than expected. It is still too early to tell if its opening collection is a foreshadowing of how Manikarnika will fare. Saturday that is Republic Day and Sunday will prove crucial for the movie based on the life of Rani Laxmibai.

The movie was expected to earn in the range of Rs 10-11 crore on the first day but Manikarnika settled for Rs 8.75 crore. While that in itself is a very encouraging number, Kangana Ranaut's fan following plus the content as well as the release date was expected to garner more footfalls.

Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut has mostly earned positive reviews from critics. However, that is yet to translate to a positive box office report. According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, Manikarnika started off dull but picked up pace towards the evening. "Sure, there's appreciation, but it has to convert into footfalls," Adarsh tweeted.

#Manikarnika picked up towards evening, after an ordinary/dull start in morning... #RepublicDay holiday [today] should witness a big turnaround... Sure, there's appreciation, but it has to convert into footfalls... Fri ₹ 8.75 cr. India biz.

Based on the life of one of India's earliest and bravest freedom fighters, Manikarnika narrates the life and rebellion of the queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai. The BusinessToday.In review mentions that Ranaut as Rani stands out in the movie meant to extol the queen's bravery, fairness and progressiveness. "One of the best parts about the Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi-directed Manikarnika is the choreography. Ranaut as well as her fellow actors do a great job of wielding swords," the review mentions.

Manikarnika was released on the same day as Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray. Additionally, Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's Simmba that was released last year are also competing with the movie to rule the box office. Moreover, in the southern states, two of the biggest stars - Rajinikanth and Ajith have their movies, Petta and Viswasam clashing at the box office. So many big releases competing against each other might have taken the sheen out of Manikarnika.

Co-directed by Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

