'Metro... In Dino' box office collection day 7: Despite fall in daily business, Anurag Basu-directorial mints THIS much in India

Anurag Basu's latest directorial venture Metro... In Dino has held its ground at the Indian box office. The film saw a fall in its daily domestic box office numbers.

Metro... In Dino opened at ₹3.5 crore on its first Friday and went onto collect ₹6 crore on its first Saturday, ₹7.25 crore on its first Sunday, ₹2.5 crore on its first Monday, ₹3 crore on its first Tuesday, ₹2.35 crore on its first Wednesday, and around ₹2.15 crore on its first Thursday.

Advertisement

With this, the film's total Indian box office collection topped ₹26.75 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film had an overall occupancy of 13.79% across all its shows on Thursday, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 18.61%.

At this rate, Metro... In Dino is eyeing the box office collections of Kajol's latest film Maa. In its 14-day run, Maa has raked in ₹34.25 crore at the Indian box office. Metro... In Dino might cross this mark by the end of its second weekend at the domestic box office.

Commenting on the film's box office trajectory, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote on X: "With a ₹100 Cr budget (including P&A), the film needs around ₹65 Cr nett from India to break even - an extremely uphill task from here."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the film has become Basu's fourth-highest-grossing film in India. The film is likely to end its lifetime run at the same position as his previous directorial venture Kites.

Anurag Basu's top 5 grossers are -- Barfi (₹120 crore), Jagga Jasoos (₹53.38 crore), Kites (₹49.3 crore), Metro... In Dino (₹26.99 crore), and Life in A... Metro (₹15.63 crore).

Metro... In Dino, a spiritual sequel to 2007's Life in a... Metro, follows contemporary couples and has an 8.2/10 IMDb rating and 4.7/5 Google rating.

Starring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film will be streamed on Netflix after its theatrical run.