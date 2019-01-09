NTR Kathanayakudu Box Office Prediction: NT Rama Rao biopic expected to earn around Rs 30 crore on Day 1

Legendary actor and politician NT Rama Rao's biopic N.T.R: Kathanayakudu has released today. Directed by Krish, N.T.R: Kathanayakudu stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Vidya Balan in lead roles. N.T.R: Kathanayakudu, the first instalment of the two-part series, is expected to do well at the box office. According to reports, N.T.R: Kathanayakudu is expected to collect around Rs 25-30 crore from 1,100 screens worldwide. In fact, N.T.R: Kathanayakudu is expected to become the biggest hit of both Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is portraying his father, and director Krish.

Multiple things are likely to work in the favour of N.T.R: Kathanayakudu. To begin with, the subject matter of the film. N.T.R: Kathanayakudu narrates the life and times of the NTR - from his acting career to his political career that included three terms as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The generations succeeding his, who have only heard about NTR's life would be excited to watch N.T.R: Kathanayakudu.

The cast of N.T.R: Kathanayakudu is also rather special. NTR is portrayed by his son, Nandamuri Balakrishna. Vidya Balan plays the role of his wife, Basavatarakam. Additionally, multiple actors appear in cameo roles in N.T.R: Kathanayakudu including Sumanth, Prakash Raj, Rana Daggubatti, Kalyan Ram, Shriya Saran, Rakul Preet Singh, Hansika Motwani and more.

Another factor working in the favour of N.T.R: Kathanayakudu is its promotions. Krish, Nanadamuri Balakrishna and Vidya Balan have been visiting various cities to promote the film. The pre-bookings of N.T.R: Kathanayakudu were also started a week ahead of its release. Some theatres were already sold out.

Additionally the Sankranthi/Pongal holidays are only going to add to the films collections.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

