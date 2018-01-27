Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 2: Deepika-Shahid-Ranveer's movie earns Rs 56 crore

Although its opening day, Thursday, was a little underwhelming in terms of business due to Karni Sena protests across multiple states, Friday witnessed housefull theatres and set the cash registers ringing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Likewise, trade analysts expected the long weekend to be its actual big days for collections. Moreover, people were expecting tight security across cities on Friday that was Republic Day, which could be one of the reasons for the day's collections.
According to Taran Adarsh, Padmaavat earned Rs 32 crore on Friday, taking the total to Rs 56 crore. He believes that a peaceful release could have enabled the movie to touch Rs 40 crore on Friday.
#Padmaavat has a HUMONGOUS Day 2... Had it been a smooth release [some states are not screening the film], the all-India biz would've touched 40 cr... Wed 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr. Total: 56 cr. India biz… SUPERB!- taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018
The movie has done well in UK and Germany as well.
#Padmaavat- taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018
UK
Thu 115,710
Fri 143,642 [some locations yet to be updated]
Total: 259,352 [ 2.34 cr]@Rentrak#Padmaavat
GERMANY
Thu 66,364
Fri biz yet to be updated.
Total: 66,364 [ 52.45 lakhs]@Rentrak
Padmaavat has been received particularly well in Australia.
#Padmaavat- taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018
AUSTRALIA
Thu A$ 363,973
Fri A$ 537,530
Total: A$ 901,503 [ 4.65 cr]@Rentrak#Padmaavat
NEW ZEALAND
Thu NZ$ 64,265
Fri NZ$ 98,460
Total: NZ$ 162,725 [ 76.10 lakhs]@Rentrak
As mentioned by Taran Adarsh, Padmaavat's business in some of the key international markets have been phenomenal.
#Xclusive: And the audience verdict is crystal clear... #Padmaavat is on a RECORD-SMASHING SPREE in key international markets... The growth on Fri [vis--vis Thu] is PHENOMENAL... Day-wise data follows: Australia, New Zealand, UK and Germany... @Rentrak- taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018
Although the Karni Sena is still not backing down, audiences have decided to watch Bhansali's much-awaited movie. Padmaavat has mostly received positive reviews. However, while some believe Bhansali has outdone himself, some believe that it is far from some of his best works. The actors too have been praised for their performances, particularly Ranveer Singh with some saying that the movie truly, only belongs to him as he has overshadowed everyone.
Padmaavat stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Raja Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. It is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem 'Padmavat'.
