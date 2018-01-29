Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 4: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie earns Rs 114 crore in India; rules globally

The controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat seems to have helped the film's box office collections, with the movie comfortably crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in just four days since its release. Although the movie's opening day business was decent at best, the collections soared in the long weekend that followed. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Padmaavat has collected Rs 114 crore in India in four days plus the limited shows on Wednesday, the day before its official release.



Padmaavat collected Rs 19 crore on Thursday, Rs 32 crore on Friday, Rs 27 crore on Saturday and Rs 31 crore on Sunday. It had earned Rs 5 crore on Wednesday.

Looking at the overall scenario, #Padmaavat has put up FANTASTIC numbers in its extended weekend... Crosses 100 cr mark... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr. Total: 114 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

Not only in India, Padmaavat has done very well in key international markets, including Australia, UK, New Zealand and Fiji.

#Padmaavat is SENSATIONAL in key international markets... USA-Canada will be updated later... AUSTRALIA

Weekend: A$ 1,728,642 [ 8.88 cr] UK

Weekend: 846,024 [ 7.59 cr]

Note: Some locations yet to be updated. NEW ZEALAND & FIJI

Weekend: NZ$ 419,161 [ 1.95 cr]@Rentrak - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

In fact, in Australia, Padmaavat has swept over the lifetime collections of Bajirao Mastani, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dilwale.

Padmaavat also registered the highest single-day collection of any Hindi movie in North America, overtaking PK, Dangal, Dhoom 3 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

HIGHEST SINGLE DAY IN NORTH AMERICA... 1 #Padmaavat $ 1,841,628

Date: 27 Jan 2018 2 #PK $ 1,418,817

Date: 20 Dec 2014 3 #Dangal $ 1,346,274

Date: 25 Dec 2016 4 #Dhoom3 $ 1,304,679

Date: 21 Dec 2013 5 #BajrangiBhaijaan $ 1,050,000

Date: 18 July 2015 Note: HINDI films. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2018

It had also collected Rs 22.18 crore in the region in three days.

#Padmaavat is EXTRAORDINARY in NORTH AMERICA... Total till Sat: $ 3,488,239 [ 22.18 cr]… Thursday...

USA: $ 507,241 [previews] Friday...

USA: $ 930,045

Canada: $ 209,325

Total: $ 1,139,370 Saturday...

USA: $ 1,536,594

Canada: $ 305,034

Total: $ 1,841,628@Rentrak - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2018

Taran Adarsh mentions that one of the reasons behind Padmaavat's spectacular collection in North America could be due to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's huge fan-base.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a huge fan-base in North America and coupled with the merits of the film, #Padmaavat has embarked on a SPECTACULAR START in USA and Canada, both... Day-wise breakup in next tweet... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2018

Padmaavat is also Shahid Kapoor's first movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Padmaavat is Ranveer Singh's third movie to enter the same coveted club, while it is Deepika Padukone's seventh. Singh's other two movies in the club are Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, both directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, HouseFull and Race 2 are Deepika Padukone's other movies to have crossed Rs 100 crore.

Bhansali's craftsmanship and the actors' performances have been greatly appreciated. Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Alauddin Khilji has been unanimously praised.

Padmaavat stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh and Raza Murad. It is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem 'Padmavat'.