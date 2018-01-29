scorecardresearch
Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 4: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie earns Rs 114 crore in India; rules globally

Padmaavat also registered the highest single-day collection of any Hindi movie in North America, overtaking PK, Dangal, Dhoom 3 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat seems to have helped the film's box office collections, with the movie comfortably crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in just four days since its release. Although the movie's opening day business was decent at best, the collections soared in the long weekend that followed. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Padmaavat has collected Rs 114 crore in India in four days plus the limited shows on Wednesday, the day before its official release.
 
Padmaavat collected Rs 19 crore on Thursday, Rs 32 crore on Friday, Rs 27 crore on Saturday and Rs 31 crore on Sunday. It had earned Rs 5 crore on Wednesday.

 

 

Not only in India, Padmaavat has done very well in key international markets, including Australia, UK, New Zealand and Fiji.

 

 

In fact, in Australia, Padmaavat has swept over the lifetime collections of Bajirao Mastani, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dilwale.

 

 

Padmaavat also registered the highest single-day collection of any Hindi movie in North America, overtaking PK, Dangal, Dhoom 3 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

 

 

It had also collected Rs 22.18 crore in the region in three days.

 

 

Taran Adarsh mentions that one of the reasons behind Padmaavat's spectacular collection in North America could be due to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's huge fan-base.

 

 

Padmaavat is also Shahid Kapoor's first movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Padmaavat is Ranveer Singh's third movie to enter the same coveted club, while it is Deepika Padukone's seventh. Singh's other two movies in the club are Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, both directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, HouseFull and Race 2 are Deepika Padukone's other movies to have crossed Rs 100 crore.

Bhansali's craftsmanship and the actors' performances have been greatly appreciated. Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Alauddin Khilji has been unanimously praised.

Padmaavat stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh and Raza Murad. It is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem 'Padmavat'.

 

 

