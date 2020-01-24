Panga Box office prediction: Kangana Ranaut's film likely to earn up to Rs 5 crore

Panga Box Office Prediction: The Kangana Ranaut-Richa Chadha starrer film Panga has released on Friday. The film that is mainly dependent on word of mouth for its success could open in the range of Rs 3-5 crore. Panga is also set to face tough competition from Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D and the Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior. Street Dancer 3D is expected to mint approx Rs 18 crore on its day 1 whereas the Devgn starrer Tanhaji is continuing its reign at the box office as it inches closer to the Rs 200-crore mark.

Reports say Panga is likely to face a not-so good box office opening because it has been released on a limited number of screens -- 1,450 in India and 450 in the overseas. However, the Varun Dhawan dance film has been released across 3,700 screens in India in both 2D and 3D formats and on 670 screens overseas.

#Panga will release on a very limited screens across India. Shows allotment at national chain multiplexes is less than expectation. - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 23, 2020

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to give rave reviews for the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directed film Panga. Adarsh said that the film was content driven and also added that this was director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's best work to date.

Film Panga is sports drama film, which is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. This film stars Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Apart from Ranaut, this film stars actors like Richa Chadha, Jassi Gill, Yagya Bhasin and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

