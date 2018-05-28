Parmanu Box Office Collection Day 3: John Abraham-Diana Penty's movie earns Rs 20.78 crore

After getting embroiled in a controversy and legal battle, John Abraham's Parmanu finally hit the theatres on Friday. But turns out, its ordeals were far from over. Opening weekends are most crucial to a film's collection and Parmanu had to brave the IPL juggernaut during that period. Nevertheless, the movie did a good job of it.

On the first day, the movie made Rs 4.82 crore. The collections almost doubled on Saturday to Rs 7.64 crore. On Sunday, John Abraham's movie raked in Rs 8.32 crore, taking its collections to Rs 20.78 crore, as mentioned by Taran Adarsh.

#Parmanu crosses 20 cr mark... RESPECTABLE TOTAL... Limited promotion/awareness + #IPL semi-finals [Fri] and #IPL finals [Sun] hit biz hard... Weekdays crucial... Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr. Total: 20.78 cr [1935 screens]. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

The movie is being played across 1,935 screens across the country.

Trade experts believe that the collections of Parmanu were marred due to the final match of IPL between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

While Parmanu's box office is mostly piggybacking on word of mouth, the movie saw mixed reaction from critics. Most of them say that the movie has taken a lot of liberties to actually be based on true events. Critics have lauded John Abraham for his attempt but have said that the script does not support his intent.

"Nothing could make me happier today than the validation of our efforts to celebrate our unsung heroes by our audience across India! I have been getting so many calls from our distributors and exhibitors and I'm thankful to each one of them for their unstinted support and for standing by and loving this labour of love," John Abraham said in a statement.

Parmanu tells the real-life story of how the underground nuclear tests were carried out in Pokhran, Rajasthan away from the watchful eye of USA. The success of the Pokhran nuclear test operations pushed India into the big league, along with USA, France, Britain, China and Soviet Union.

Parmanu has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by John Abraham's JA Entertainment along with Zee Studios and Kyta Productions. The movie stars Boman Irani and Anuja Sathe along with John Abraham and Diana Penty.