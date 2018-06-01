Parmanu Box Office Collection Week 1: John Abraham's movie earns Rs 35.41 crore

Parmanu that released a week ago has been going steady in the box office. However the movie is likely to face stiff competition from two newcomers - Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor-Swara Bhasker-Shikha Talsania starrer Veere di Wedding. As reviews are pouring in, it seems like John Abraham does not have much to worry about. So far, Parmanu has made a comfortable Rs 35.41 crore after collecting Rs 3.24 crore on Thursday, as mentioned by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#Parmanu has a GOOD Week 1... Consistently steady biz on weekdays puts it in a comfortable position... Week 2 crucial [multiple films releasing today]… Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr, Mon 4.10 cr, Tue 3.81 cr, Wed 3.48 cr, Thu 3.24 cr. Total: 35.41 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 1, 2018

John Abraham's Parmanu cashed in on its opening weekend but was slowed down by IPL. Nevertheless, it opened to Rs 4.82 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 7.64 crore on Saturday, Rs 8.32 crore on Sunday, Rs 4.10 crore on Monday, Rs 3.81 crore on Tuesday and Rs 3.48 crore on Wednesday.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by John Abraham, Parmanu retells the events leading up to the success of the Pokhran nuclear tests that India carried while hiding from the watchful eye of the USA. The success of the Pokhran nuclear test operations pushed India into the big league, along with USA, France, Britain, China and Soviet Union. Parmanu stars Boman Irani, Diana Penty and Anuja Sathe along with John Abraham.

Parmanu saw most critics saying that the movie has taken a lot of liberties to actually be based on true events. While they have lauded John Abraham for his attempt, they also feel that the script does not support his intent.

"Nothing could make me happier today than the validation of our efforts to celebrate our unsung heroes by our audience across India! I have been getting so many calls from our distributors and exhibitors and I'm thankful to each one of them for their unstinted support and for standing by and loving this labour of love," John Abraham said in a statement.