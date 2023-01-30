Pathaan box office collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's film makes Rs 500 cr worldwide; creates history in North America

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is breaking all box office collection records, not just in India but also globally. The film, which released on January 25, managed to collect close to Rs 70 crore in India on the fifth day, January 29, according to early estimates. Furthermore, the worldwide collection stands at about Rs 550 crore.

"#Pathaan Day 5 All-India Nett early estimates is a whopping Rs 70 crore," trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted.

#Pathaan 5 days WW Gross expected to be in the range of ₹ 550 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 30, 2023

#Pathaan Day 5 All-India Nett early estimates is a whopping ₹ 70 Crs.. 🔥 January 30, 2023

The Siddharth Anand actioner has also emerged as the fastest in terms of hitting the Rs 250 crore mark, when it comes to India business. The film outpaced top films like KGF 2, Baahubali 2, Dangal, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai to achieve the milestone.

Pathaan opened in around 5,500 screens in India and at 2,500 screens internationally (in 100 countries). Out of the 2,500 screen overseas, the film was screened at 694 theatres in the US.

Interestingly, the action-espionage thriller drew an estimated $1.86 million opening day gross from 694 locations, drawing Friday’s best per-theater average, according to a report by Variety. As per the report, the film landed the biggest opening gross ever for a Hindi-language production.

If the film continues in the same way, it is all set to debut in the third or fourth place behind "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," and "A Man Called Otto."

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie after five years. He last starred in Aanand L. Rai-directed romantic comedy movie Zero in 2018. Pathaan is an action thriller set in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. Directed by Siddharth Anand, SRK plays the role of a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika Padukone, an ISI agent, to tackle the anti-hero Jim’s terror plot, played by John Abraham.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

