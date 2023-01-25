'Pathaan' box office: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer breaks records in advance booking; no. of shows bumped up by 300

The much-awaited comeback movie of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is creating new records and breaking all the past ones. It has created a new record in its advance booking with a total of 5.6 lakh tickets sold and has become the second-highest advance booking grosser compared to past blockbusters.

Looking at the audiences' response, the number of shows of ‘Pathaan’ has increased, and it has become one of the movies with the highest screen count. Exhibitors have increased 300 shows for the film, immediately after the first show. The total screen count now is 8,000 screens (worldwide), 5,500 screens in India and 2,500 screens overseas.

UNPRECEDENTED: ‘PATHAAN’ SHOWS INCREASED, SCREEN COUNT ALL-TIME HIGHEST [HINDI]… #Pathaan has taken #BO by storm… 300 shows increased by exhibitors right after first show.



Total screen count now is 8,000 screens *worldwide*… #India: 5,500 screens, #Overseas: 2,500 screens. pic.twitter.com/Q1Vhamoumm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2023

According to the trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has surpassed some big superhits of all time, including Yash’s 'KGF 2' and Hrithik Roshan’s 'War' in the advance booking race.

While 'KGF 2' sold approximately 5.15 lakh tickets, 'War' sold over 4.10 lakh tickets. SS Rajamouli’s 'Baahubali' is the highest advance booking grosser with 6.50 lakh sales, and 'Pathaan' has now created a new record in its advance booking with a total of 5.6 lakh tickets, which makes it the second-highest advance booking grosser.

Taran Adarsh told PTI, “The film is going to take a historic start at the box office with opening day collections of Rs 45 to Rs 50 cr. The box office revival will begin with Pathaan, especially looking at its advance booking, which is very rare. It is a great start to 2023 despite being a working day.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, along with Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles. It is a spy action-thriller film which revolves around exiled RAW field operative who is assigned to take down "Outfit X", a private terrorist organisation that is planning massive attacks on India. The film was released today (January 25th) in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

(With agency inputs)