'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 34: Allu Arjun's starrer begins Rs 800 cr Hindi club; Filmmakers announce release of extended version on Jan 11 

In a surprising turn of events, Allu Arjun's blockbuster film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has experienced a notable drop in box office earnings on Day 34, prompting the filmmakers to announce the theatrical release of an extended version. On its fifth Tuesday, the film managed to earn only ₹2.25 crore, reflecting a gradual decline in collections after an impressive run.

Despite the recent dip in earnings, Pushpa 2 has achieved remarkable financial success. The film grossed an astonishing ₹725.8 crore in its opening week, followed by ₹264.8 crore in its second week. However, collections began to slow in the subsequent weeks, with ₹129.5 crore in the third week and ₹69.65 crore in the fourth. The fifth week has thus far contributed ₹21.10 crore, with daily collections of ₹3.75 crore on Friday, ₹5.5 crore on Saturday, ₹7.2 crore on Sunday, and ₹2.5 crore on Monday. The cumulative net box office collection in India now stands at approximately ₹1,210.95 crore.

Notably, the Hindi-dubbed version has achieved the ₹800 crore milestone, making it the first Hindi release to achieve such a feat, according to the filmmakers.

Mythri Movie Makers took to social media platform X to share the exciting news that the "Reloaded Version" of Pushpa 2 will feature 20 minutes of additional footage, bringing its total runtime to an unprecedented 3 hours and 40 minutes. This extended cut is set to hit theaters on January 11, coinciding with director Sukumar's birthday.

As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming Sankranti festival, the release of the "Reloaded Version" is expected to reignite interest in the film and boost box office collections over the weekend. Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to set new benchmarks for Indian cinema, captivating audiences worldwide despite the recent earnings decline.

Meanwhile, the film has topped the lifetime collections of Prabhas-led Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become India's biggest ever grossing movie at the worldwide box office. As per the makers, Pushpa 2 made ₹1,831 crore during its 32 days at the worldwide box office.

According to industry experts, Pushpa 2 worked well because of the established fan base of the first film, powerful performances, and innovative promotional strategies.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa 2 is centered around a sandalwood mafia who struggles to sustain his business amid tightening police curbs.

The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Rao Ramesh and Sunil in significant roles. Pushpa 2: The Rule released in theatres worldwide on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.