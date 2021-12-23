Pushpa box office collection day 6: Allu Arjun film crosses Rs 150 cr mark

Allu Arjun’s latest movie Pushpa: The Rise is continuing to perform exceptionally well at the box office as the action thriller has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark, according to analysts.

The Hindi version of the film has earned Rs 20 crore in five days, and the day five earnings have been higher than the first two days.

The movie's show runs have been increased at multiplexes, as per film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The movie collected Rs 4.25 crore on Monday, Rs 5.18 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.11 crore on the opening day in the North circuit.

Adarsh said that Pushpa: The Rise has taken the Hindi film industry by surprise as experts were not expecting much from Allu Arjun's movie on account of the release of SpiderMan: No Way Home. He, however, added that content “is doing the talking eventually.”





#Pushpa is all FIRE… Proves all calculations/estimations wrong… Day 5 higher than Day 1, 2, TERRIFIC HOLD… Mass circuits unstoppable… Shows increased at multiplexes… Fri 3.11 cr, Sat 3.55 cr, Sun 5.18 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 4.05 cr. Total: ₹ 20.14 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/5nxIV8bcAF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2021

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote that Pushpa has zoomed past the Rs 150 crore-mark in five days.

He wrote, "#Pushpa WW Box Office. Flies past Rs 150 cr gross mark. Day 1 - Rs 57.83 cr. Day 2 - Rs 36.79 cr. Day 3 - Rs 37.91 cr. Day 4 - Rs 12.34 cr. Day 5 - Rs 9.68 cr. Total - Rs 154.55 cr. #AlluArjun #RashmikaMandanna."





#Pushpa WW Box Office



Flies past ₹150 cr gross mark



Day 1 - ₹ 57.83 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 36.79 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 37.91 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 12.34 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 9.68 cr

Total - ₹ 154.55 cr#AlluArjun #RashmikaMandanna — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 22, 2021

Pushpa: The Rise is the first part of a two-part film series. The film focuses on the issue of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema region.

Directed by Sukumar and produced jointly by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film has been released in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. This movie also marks Fahadh Faasil’s debut in Telugu cinema. The film also features Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, Jagapathi Babu, Harish Uthaman Dhananjay and Anusuya Bharadwaj in supporting roles.