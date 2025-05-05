'Raid 2' box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn's film sees growth on Sunday, distributors urge cinemas to not reduce ticket prices

Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller Raid 2 has done phenomenal business on its first weekend at the Indian box office. The film made ₹19.25 crore on its opening day, ₹12 crore on its first Friday, ₹18 crore on its first Saturday, and around ₹21.50 crore on its first Sunday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

With this, the film's total India box office collection reached ₹70.75 crore as of Sunday. Raid 2's Hindi shows had an overall occupancy of 39.80 per cent on Sunday, with its morning shows logging an occupancy of 19.38 per cent.

The film's afternoon, evening, and night shows recorded an occupancy of 45.34 per cent, 55.07 per cent, and 39.42 per cent, respectively, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film is likely to see a dip in its daily collections on Monday.

Meanwhile, the distributors of the film have requested that cinemas not reduce ticket prices to normal on weekdays. At present, Raid 2 is running in cinema halls with popular pricing on weekdays, and cinemas have been asked to keep the same rates on weekdays as the second weekend, entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama reported, citing sources.

Advertisement

Distributors also requested that cinemas avoid Tuesday 99 or any other special offers for the film. "Similarly, any such scheme like Women Wednesday or any special discount for school and college kids should also not be enforced for their film," the source added.

PVR Inox launched ‘Blockbuster Tuesdays’ on April 8, offering tickets for just Rs. 99 and Rs. 149. This prompted other theatres to lower their prices, leading to increased ticket sales on Tuesdays for films like Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2.

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster film Raid. The film follows upright IRS officer Amay Patnaik as he raids the premises of Dada Manohar Bhai after seizing over ₹4,200 crore in his raids till then.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn can be seen reprising his role as Amay Patnaik in the film. Besides Devgn, Raid 2 stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in significant roles. Raid 2 released in theatres worldwide on May 1 along with Suriya's Retro and Nani's HIT 3.