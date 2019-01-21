Rajinikanth's Petta vs Ajith's Viswasam Box Office Collection Day 11: Who won the Pongal holidays war

Even before Petta and Viswasam released, trade analysts touted it as the clash of the titans that saw two of the biggest stars compete with each other. Additionally, Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith's Viswasam were released just in time for the Pongal holidays, ushering audiences to the theatres. As the Pongal holidays wrap up, one of box office collections of Petta and Viswasam indicate which star emerged the winner.

Both Petta and Viswasam utilised the Pongal holidays to the fullest and set the box office on fire. Rajinikanth's movie is inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office, as is Ajith's Viswasam. Petta has, however, performed better in the international markets such as US and Australia, while Viswasam fared better in the home turf. Most of Rajinikanth's movie's earnings came from the overseas box office while Ajith dominated the Tamil Nadu box office.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted: "Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta emerges Pongal2019 Tamil Winner at the Overseas Box office.Thanks to dominating performance in USA , Australia and several other international markets, emerges a Winner there."

He further added: "The historic Pongal 2019 long holiday period (Jan 10th - Jan 20th) at the TN Box Office has come to an end. Both the releases did well. But, thanks to historic collections in B & C Centers, Thala Ajith's Viswasam emerges Pongal2019 Winner in TN."

The historic #Pongal2019 long holiday period (Jan 10th - Jan 20th) at the TN Box Office has come to an end.. Both the releases did well.. But, thanks to historic collections in B & C Centers, #Thala #Ajith 's #Viswasam emerges #Pongal2019 Winner in TN..#ViswasamPongalTNWinner pic.twitter.com/TdoFKZAHWw - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 21, 2019

A lot of factors influenced the performances of the films. For instance, Ajith's Viswasam is ahead of Petta in terms of screen count, as it had decided the release date few months ago allowing the makers to capture most of the single screen theatres. Additionally, Rajinikanth was seen twice in two big releases last year - Kaala and 2.0, while Ajith was seen around a year and a half ago in the 2017 movie, Vivegam. Hence, it was expected that Ajith's fans would flock to the theatres to watch his latest movie.

Along with Rajinikanth, Petta, directed by Karthik Subbaraj also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, M Sasikumar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Ajith's Viswasam, directed by Siva, also stars Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Anikha and Vivek.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

