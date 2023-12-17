Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ surpasses SRK's 'Pathaan' to become highest earning Indian film in Canada, Australia

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ became the highest-grossing Indian film in Australia and Canada on Saturday, December 16. It overtook Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ in both markets to claim the number one position. The top-performing overseas markets for ‘Animal’ are Canada and Australia, both of which had record-breaking openings, a very strong hold during the week, and a new all-time high record now.

The film has collected around AUD 4,750,000 in Australia and approximately CAD 6,135,000 in Canada in just 16 days of release, as per a Pinkvilla report.

Indian films have seen significant growth in Canada and Australia in recent years, particularly in the former, due to a large influx of migrants from India, primarily from the state of Punjab. The film ‘Animal’, which showcases positive portrayals of Punjabi characters and a remarkable musical composition that includes the hit song "Arjan Velly", has received a warm response from the Punjabi community worldwide.

In the meantime, ‘Animal’ beat Sunny Delo-starrer 'Gadar 2' to become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie on Punjab's mainland on the same day it was crowned the highest-grossing Indian film in Australia and Canada.

The number of Indian films that have made the top 10 in Canada is impressive, with eight being released this year and one from last year. ‘Padmaavat’ is the lone film from the previous decade, indicating that the market has tripled in the last five years. When it debuted in 2018, ‘Padmaavat’ collected CAD 2.82 million, setting a record for highest box office earnings. Since then, the India film bar has been raised to over CAD 6 million, with ‘Animal’ aiming, which is now seeking to finish with CAD 7 million.

In the meantime, at the Indian box office, ‘Animal’ is almost touching the Rs 500 crore mark, with the collection till Saturday, December 17, standing at Rs 498 crore, as per the entertainment website Sacnilk. The film made around 13 crore on its third Saturday. On the worldwide box office, the film has made a whopping Rs 817.36 crore till its 16th day.

About Animal:

The biggest opening film for Ranbir Kapoor’s career, ‘Animal’, is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra. It depicts the tale of a father-son bond, played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, with the underworld backdrop.

