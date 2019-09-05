Saaho Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas film sees downfall in weekdays earning

Saaho Box office collection: Film Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor continues to dominate the box office. The multilingual film, released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on August 30, has crossed over Rs 350 crore mark worldwide in just five days. Its overall domestic collections have touched nearly Rs 240 crore. Saaho (Hindi version), in its opening weekend pulled in Rs 78.88 crore. However, the film's Hindi version witnessed a slight drop in its weekdays collection. The spy thriller film collected Rs 14.2 crore on Monday and its collection came down to Rs 9.1 crore on Tuesday. Early estimates show that on Day 6, Saaho's Hindi version managed to earn Rs 6.5 crore - over 50 per cent drop from Day 4's collection. The drop in Thursday's collection is said to be due to heavy rainfall, especially in Mumbai, which might have impacted footfall to theaters. Moreover, the film could further see a drop in its earning as Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's college-drama, Chhichhore, is set to hit screens on September 6.

Saaho, which was one of the most anticipated films of 2019, has smashed several records. The film become a hit among US audience, where it has grossed over $2 million so far. With this, Saaho become Prabhas' third film to achieve this feat, after Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The action-drama film also resonated in Australia and earned A$732, 318; 193,914 pound [Rs 1.71 crore] in UK and NZ$100, 936 in New Zealand. The film raked in $3,039 [Rs 2.20 lakh] in Italy; $9,193 [ Rs 6.62 lakh] in Norway, and $4,915 [Rs 3.54 lakh] in Portugal in its opening weekend.

The film's Hindi version has recorded the highest first-Sunday collection (Day 3) of Rs 29.48 crore, breaking Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal and Bharat's records. The high-octane action drama kicked off in India with earnings worth Rs 24.4 crore in its Hindi version. That haul marks the third-highest gross of 2019 after Bharat (Rs 42.30 crore) and Mission Mangal (Rs 29.16 crore). On Day 2, Saaho (Hindi version) earned Rs 25.20 crore. Saaho marks Prabhas' debut in Hindi films. It is also Shraddha Kapoor's debut in South Indian cinema. Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey in supporting roles.

