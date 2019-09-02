Saaho Box Office Collection Day 3: Not just India, Prabhas' film a hit in US, Australia, New Zealand too

Saaho Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas' latest film Saaho -- one of 2019's most-anticipated movies-- is not just dominating the domestic box office market but the international market too. Prabhas' super-stardom has led his latest release Saaho to a new pinnacle. According to film critic Ramesh Bala, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has become a hit among US audience, where it grossed over $2 million so far. With this, Saaho has become Prabhas' third film to achieve this feat, after Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The action-drama film also resonated in Australia, earning A$732, 318 , and New Zealand with NZ$100, 936.





Moreover, the film's Hindi version has recorded the highest first-Sunday collection (Day 3) of nearly Rs 30 crore. With this, Saaho has shattered Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal and Bharat record. So far, Saaho (Hindi version) has earned Rs 80 crore approximately in its first weekend. The film hit the screens on August 30 in 4,500 screens. The high-octane action drama, kicked off in India with Rs 24.40 crore in its Hindi version. That haul marks the third-highest gross of 2019 after Bharat (Rs 42.30 crore) and Mission Mangal (Rs 29.16 crore). On Day 2, Saaho (Hindi version) earned Rs 25.20 crore.

The spy thriller, directed by Sujeeth, has has done excellent business in all circuits, including northern circuit. The film in East Punjab has earned over Rs 8 crore nett and in Delhi/UP Saaho has earned Rs 17.50 crore nett.

Saaho is now eyeing the Rs 300-crore mark after achieving gross earnings of Rs 200 crore in three days -- combined earnings of film's Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions. The big-budget flick took over two years to complete. The film marks Prabhas' debut in Hindi films. It is also Shraddha Kapoor's debut in South Indian cinema. Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey in supporting roles.

Also read: Saaho Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas' film breaks Rajinikanth's 2.0 record, becomes 2nd highest opener

Also read: Saaho box office collection Day 1: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor film gets bumper opening at the ticket window