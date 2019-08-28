Saaho Box Office Collection Prediction: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's film expected to become biggest opener of 2019

Saaho Box Office Collection Prediction: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho, one of the year's most-anticipated movies, is all set to hit the screens on 30th August 2019. The action thriller film, made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, will be rolled out in nearly 4500 screens. According to the trade pundits, the movie is expected to break several box office records including the opening-day collection of Thugs of Hindostan. The Aamir Khan-starrer managed to earn around Rs 52 crore at the domestic market.

According to Trade analysts, Saaho is expected to gross over Rs 60 crore on Day 1. The Hindi version of Prabhas' Saaho is expected to earn around Rs 15-20 crore, claims film trade analyst Girish Johar. Furthermore, the movie's all India collection could be around Rs 75 crore combining Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu collections, says Film Critic Sumit Kadel.

However, if Saaho manages to gross over Rs 60 crore on its Day 1, then it could easily beat the record of the Thugs of Hindostan, Avengers: Endgame and Kabir Singh, which is the highest Bollywood grosser of 2019.

Saaho, which is directed and written by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series marks Prabhas' debut in Hindi films. It is also Shraddha Kapoor's debut in South Indian cinema. Saaho has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil with IMAX cameras.

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Mandira Bedi in key roles. Additionally, Saaho is Prabhas' first release after blockbuster hit Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Needless to say, the expectations from the film are quite high.

