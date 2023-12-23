'Salaar' box office collection: Prabhas-starrer becomes 10th Indian movie to earn over Rs 100 cr worldwide on Day 1

Prabhas's action thriller, 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire', roared into theaters on December 22, and promptly set fire to the box office. The Prashanth Neel-directorial raked in nearly Rs 180 crore as part of its worldwide gross box office collection on its opening day, propelling it into the coveted club of Indian movies that earned over Rs 100 crore on first day of their release.

Salaar's opening becomes its latest feather in the cap and secures its spot among the top 10 Indian films to achieve such a feat. It joins the ranks of massive hits like Baahubali 2, Adipurush, Saaho, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Dangal, War, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, PK, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, further solidifying its status as a crowd-puller. 'Salaar' is also Prabhas' fourth movie to enter Rs 100-crore club on Day 1, a feat achieved by no other Indian actor. The other three movies are Baahubali 2, Adipurush, Saaho.

Salaar created magic at the Indian box office with a staggering Rs 95 crore reported on first day. This figure stands as the second highest opening day domestic gross for any Telugu film, surpassed only by Prabhas's own Baahubali 2. Prabhas' film has outperformed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pathaan, Dunki, and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to become the year's biggest opener.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar achieved an impressive 88 percent occupancy in Telugu on its opening day. The film, released in Hindi, Telugu, English, Tamil, and Kannada, reportedly grossed Rs 178.7 crore worldwide on its opening day, as announced by the producers, Hombale Films. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who acted as Varadha Mannar in 'Salaar', said on X that the film grossed Rs 178.7 crore worldwide.

Salaar's success extended across various regions, with the film earning the highest in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where it amassed an impressive Rs 70 crore. The overall occupancy in Telugu areas stood at a robust 88.93 percent. Additionally, Salaar performed well in Karnataka and Kerala, recording opening day figures of Rs 12 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively.

This positions Salaar as the top opener of 2023, surpassing the opening collections of SRK's 'Pathaan,' 'Jawan,' and Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Animal.' While 'Pathaan' earned Rs 57 crore on its first day in India, 'Jawan' and 'Animal' reported openings of Rs 75 crore and Rs 63 crore, respectively.

Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, unfolds in the fictional city of Khansaar and follows the story of two friends, Deva and Vardha, portrayed by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, respectively. The narrative takes a turn as the friends evolve into arch-rivals.

Salaar also has key performances by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Vijay Kiragandur produced the film, which will have a sequel titled 'Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam'.

