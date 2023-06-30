Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection Day 1: Kiara- and Kartik-starrer mints Rs 9 cr

Kartik Aaryan- and Kiara-Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ hit the theatres on Thursday with an opening day collection of an estimated Rs 8.5-9 crore, as per trade portal Sacnilk. It also helped the film since it was released on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

The movie with a unique theme also stars highly talented actors like Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania and is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Well renowned critic Taran Adarsh said in a twiiter post that, “Satyaprem ki Katha is a well-packaged entertainer with an excellent twist and captivating second half with fantastic performances by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani top notch direction by Sameer Vidwans."

"So, if you are a Kartik Aaryan or Kiara Advani fan, you would most probably overlook the flaws and like the film. However, if you have brought your brain along in the theatre, you won’t be able to overlook the toxicity that’s left as it is, or the jarring inconsistencies," said India Today in its review.

The movie once again reunites the hit duo of Kartik and Kiara who were previously seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which was a massive success on the box office collecting a total of Rs 266.88 crore and had an opening day collection of Rs 14 crore. So, it’s pretty evident that Satyaprem Ki Katha’s box office collection will be compared to this.

Giving SatyaPrem ki Katha a solid competition and quickly coming for their spot is the Punjabi comedy ‘Carry on Jatta 3’, released on the same day, June 29. Carry On Jatta 3 collected a huge Rs 3.5 crore in East Punjab, becoming the biggest Punjabi opener ever. It also became the first Punjabi movie ever to collect Rs 3 crore and Rs 3.5 crore on opening day. The film also smashed the Rs 4.5-crore club all India, becoming the first Punjabi movie to do so, reported trade portal Sacnilk.

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, which released approximately a month ago, saw another huge dip in the box office collection and has only had a box office collection of total Rs 80 crores as of June 29.

