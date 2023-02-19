Shehzada box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan’s film falls flat; earns Rs 12.65 crore

Kartik Aaryan’s debut production film Shehzada, which is a remake of the superhit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has had a slow start at the box office.

Released on February 17, the film managed to mint Rs 12.65 crore at the end of day two, as per trade expert Taran Adarsh.

"#Shehzada falls flat… Fails to register *major* growth/jump on Day 2, despite #MahaShivratri holiday… The journey ahead [weekdays] appears to be unsteady, since the trending over the weekend is lacklustre… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr [+/-]. #India biz," Adarsh's tweet read.

#Shehzada falls flat… Fails to register *major* growth/jump on Day 2, despite #MahaShivratri holiday… The journey ahead [weekdays] appears to be unsteady, since the trending over the weekend is lacklustre… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr [+/-]. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/971gnwXiDj February 19, 2023

Shehzada features Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Bose Roy, Sachin Khedekar, and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles.

The storyline of the film focuses on a young man named Bantu who is hated and neglected by his father ever since he was a toddler. Samara, his boss, is the first person to show him affection and love until he discovers that the Jindals are his biological parents. Bantu then decides to seek the Jindals love and protect them from the threats they face.

Shehzada marks the return of Kartik Aaryan to the big screen after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, which emerged as a blockbuster. The film also featured Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles.

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan and co-produced by T-Series Films, Haarika & Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts and Brat Films.

The film's release clashed with the Hollywood film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the box office. According to trade reports, Ant-Man collected Rs 19 crore in India, leaving behind Shehzada which stands at Rs 12 crore.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan also continues to have a strong run at the box office. The film is inching closer to Rs 1,000 crore mark globally. The film has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia and Manish Wadhwa in significant roles.

