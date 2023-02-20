Shehzada box office: Kartik Aaryan film likely to make Rs 20 cr in 3 days

Shehzada box office: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer family drama Shehzada is likely to rake in around Rs 20 crore on its opening weekend at the box office. The latest Kartik Aaryan film collected Rs 6 crore on the first Friday, Rs 6.65 crore on the first Saturday, and will likely make anywhere around Rs 7.30 crore on its first Sunday, as per Sacnilk.

The film is centered around a young man, Bantu, whose father despises and neglects him since he was a toddler. Bantu’s boss Samara is the first person to show him affection and love till he discovers that he is the scion of the Jindal family. Thereafter, he decides to protect the Jindals from all the threats they face. Shehzada stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.

Shehzada clashed with Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the box office. The Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors-starrer superhero film may cross the Rs 25-crore mark at the domestic box office on its first Sunday. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania raked in Rs 8.40 crore on its first Friday, Rs 9.30 crore on its first Saturday, and is likely to have collected around Rs 8 crore on its first Sunday.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan saw an incline on Sunday and crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film also entered the Rs 500-crore club in India last week. Pathaan likely earned around Rs 4.28 crore on its fourth Sunday and is likely to mint around Rs 1.50 crore on its fourth Monday.

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Manish Wadhwa, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in significant roles.

